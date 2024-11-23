Saturday 23 November 2024

Sugen Leukemia Drug Unveiled In Nature

4 March 1996

A new drug for the treatment of a common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, has been unveiled by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel. The compound is the result of a joint research effort between the Hebrew researchers and Canadian scientists from the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

The joint team developed the new concept after looking at the response of leukemia cells to JAK-2 protein tyrosine kinase, a signalling protein that appears to be selectively activated in the lymphoblasts of patients suffering an ALL relapse. The team found that an inhibitor of the protein, AG-490, causes the affected lymphoblasts to die. In animal studies, inhibition of JAK-2 with AG-490 was found to selectively block leukemic cell growth by pushing the cell into apoptosis (programmed cell death).

Sugen Interest Details of the new agent were published recently in Nature. AG-490 has been patented by Yissum, Hebrew University's R&D licensing company, and the research is being supported by the National Cancer Institute and Medical Research Council of Canada, and by Sugen of the USA, which has licensed certain rights to the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze