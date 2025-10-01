Sugen selects new EGF-R inhibitor SU5271

- Sugen has selected a lead candidate from its program seeking small molecule inhibitors of endothelial growth factor receptor for the treatment of psoriasis. SU5271 is a potent inhibitor of EGF-R intracellular signalling which has been licensed in from Zeneca for dermatology applications under an agreement signed in March 1995. Sugen has responsibility for development of the drug and hopes to file an Investigational New Drug application in fourth-quarter 1996. EGF-R signalling is thought to be required for the growth of keratinocytes, which hyperproliferate in psoriasis.
