Sugen SU101 Registration Trials To Start In Summer

US firm Sugen has made the transition in the last year or so from aspeculative concern to a company which has three programs in mid- to late-stage clinical testing, and two more heading into the clinic in the next 12 months. The firm's strategy of developing inhibitors of signal transduction pathways seems to be paying off, particularly in oncology, but also in psoriasis and diabetes.
Sugen's lead compound SU101 has now been given to patients in four separate Phase I and Phase I/II clinical trials; the results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting later this month. SU101 is an inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase pathway associated with platelet-derived growth factor.
Data from a Phase I study in end-stage malignant glioma patients who have failed prior treatment with BCNU (standard therapy) have suggested that SU101 has an unprecedented duration of response, said Stephen Evans-Freke, chief executive of Sugen. Some patients have had responses of up to 63 weeks, while the best that might be hoped for on standard second-line therapy (procarbazine) is around four to eight weeks. Tumor shrinkage has been observed, and there are early indications that SU101 may be stimulating programmed cell death (apoptosis) in the tumors. Results of a Phase I/II trial of SU101 in combination with BCNU will also appear shortly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze