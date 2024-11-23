Saturday 23 November 2024

Suit Accuses Cephalon Of Distorting IGF-1 Data

5 February 1996

Cephalon has been accused of over-emphasizing the potential of its key drug, Myotrophin (insulin-like growth factor-1 or somatomedin-C) in a class action suit brought by shareholders in the company. The move follows the US Food and Drug Administration's decision on January 19 to prevent the company allowing expanded access to the drug, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, citing disparate data in pivotal trials (Marketletter January 29).

In a statement, Greenfield & Rifkin LLP, the class action plaintiffs' lead counsel, noted that investor David Steinberg commenced the action in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, naming the defendants in the litigation as Cephalon, its chairman, chief executive and president, Frank Baldino, and Frank Peacock, chief operating officer.

The suit claims that statements made by Cephalon between June 10, 1995 and January 19, 1996 concerning the efficacy of Myotrophin as a treatment for ALS were false. "The comments made by Cephalon and Dr Baldino in connection with the announcement of the Phase III study results...were intended to and did convey to the investing public the impression that the Phase III clinical study and the announced positive results thereof were reliable and indicative of the commercial viability of the drug," says the statement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze