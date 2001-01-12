Sulzer gets $32 mill lawsuit settlement

Switzerland's Sulzer Medica says that its US subsidiary, SulzerSpine-Tech, will receive $32 million in connection with the settlement of a pending litigation in the USA. However, the company noted that details regarding the settlement (most notably which firm is paying out) are subject to an obligation of confidence.

...B-MS delays Zimmer sell-off - Sulzer

Meantime, a Sulzer spokesman has told Reuters that Bristol-Myers Squibb has halted, at least temporarily, the sale of its Zimmer orthopedics unit (Marketletters passim). The Swiss firm is seen as a prospective buyer.