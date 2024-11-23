SUMITOMO AGREEMENT WITH REGENERON

Sumitomo has entered into an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals regarding the joint development of the latter's brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in Japan. The contract calls for a five-year collaboration in the first instance, which is renewable. Sumitomo will have exclusive sales rights in Japan if approval is granted. BDNF is being developed initially as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, but may also prove of use in the treatment of other neurodegenerative disorders such as peripheral neuropathy and Alzheimer's disease.