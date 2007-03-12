Sunesis files IND for novel Aurora kinase inhibitor

California, USA-based Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for SNS-314, an internally-developed anticancer product candidate. SNS-314 is a targeted, small molecule that selectively inhibits the Aurora kinases, which are key enzymes involved in cancer cell growth and division, and have a central role in the abnormal growth and proliferation of tumor cells.

"We anticipate treating patients with advanced solid tumors in the second quarter," said Daniel Swisher, Sunesis' chief executive, adding: "SNS-314 was discovered using Sunesis' integrated discovery science platform, resulting in what we believe is a potential 'best-in-class' compound."