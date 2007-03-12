Sunesis files IND for novel Aurora kinase inhibitor

California, USA-based Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for SNS-314, an internally-developed anticancer product candidate. SNS-314 is a targeted, small molecule that selectively inhibits the Aurora kinases, which are key enzymes involved in cancer cell growth and division, and have a central role in the abnormal growth and proliferation of tumor cells.
"We anticipate treating patients with advanced solid tumors in the second quarter," said Daniel Swisher, Sunesis' chief executive, adding: "SNS-314 was discovered using Sunesis' integrated discovery science platform, resulting in what we believe is a potential 'best-in-class' compound."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze