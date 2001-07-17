SuperGen's decitabine may reverse MDR

SuperGen's investigational anticancer drug decitabine has been shown inpreclinical studies to restore some susceptibility to chemotherapy in multidrug-resistant ovarian and colon cancer cells. The studies have been presented at the Genomic Regulation and Cancer Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Several key genes that allow cancer cells to be responsive to chemotherapy are switched off by a process called DNA methylation, commented Joseph Rubinfeld, SuperGen's chief executive. Decitabine's mode of action, the regulation of DNA methylation, is thought to allow these genes to be switched back on.

"We have long believed that decitabine, currently in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of advanced myelodysplastic syndrome, could be a multi-platform drug with uses beyond the traditional chemotherapeutic approach," said Dr Rubinfeld, adding that a Phase I study of decitabine in chemotherapy-resistant ovarian and colon cancers is due to start before the end of the year.