SuperGen's Prader-Willi Therapy Gets Orphan Status

SuperGen Inc, a US development-stage drug company, has received orphan drug status from the US Food and Drug Administration for its antiobesity pill RF1051, in the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

The drug is currently in Phase I/II human trials for PWS, a rare chronic genetic disease characterized by extreme obesity, short stature and mental retardation, which affects an estimated 15,000 persons in the USA. The product is also in Phase II for the treatment of general obesity.

Previously, SuperGen had been given orphan drug status - as well as an orphan drug grant for development expenses from the FDA - for its drug RF1017 for the treatment of aplastic anemia.