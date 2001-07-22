SuperGen's rubitecan shows promise as HIV treatment

A newly-published study has provided evidence that SuperGen'sexperimental drug rubitecan can reduce the replication of HIV-1 in human peripheral blood lymphocytes by 95%, as well as induce apoptosis within 24 hours of drug treatment in freshly-infected human lymphocytes, raising the prospects that the drug has potential utility as an alternative or adjunct therapy for HIV infection.

The research has been published in the current issue of the Journal of Medical Virology. Rubitecan is an orally-active camptothecin analog that is currently in late-stage clinical trials for treating advanced pancreatic cancer (Marketletters passim).