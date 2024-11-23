"Superman" Urges Insurance Reform

Superman star Christopher Reeve, who is paralyzed as a result of a riding accident in May 1995, has said that his disability insurance cannot continue covering the $400,000 hospital fees which his injuries are costing him a year, and is urging the government to approve reforms to health insurance legislation. Last week, the insurance industry came out against such reforms (see page 15).
Mr Reeve said his insurance policy, taken out 20 years ago, has a lifetime limit on payments of $1.2 million, and this is now running out. While a year or two ago he and his family appeared to be very well off, the picture has now changed, the actor said, adding that the position is much worse for many other people.
Mr reeve is calling for abolition of lifetime limit amounts on such insurance, and says that spreading the cost of covering the relatively few catastrophic cases such as himself would add only $8 on average to the cost of an insurance policy.
