Surveys reveal Part D approval and savings

A study of US Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit users has found that only 5% are likely to switch providers, with 29% who are uncertain. Overall, the survey finds that seniors enrolled on the Part D program, which launched last year (Marketletters passim), are satisfied with the services they receive, although many believe it is "too complicated." The survey was carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health.
For the US federal government, there is the satisfaction of the study's finding that 76% of Part D enrollees described their experience of the scheme as "positive," with almost half (46%) claiming to have a "very positive" opinion of the Medicare drug benefit.
Rx benefit becoming more popular
