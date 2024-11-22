Friday 22 November 2024

SUSPENSION OF DPT VACCINE

12 April 1992

Following the decision by the Department of Health in the Republic of China for an immediate temporary suspension of the use of Connaught Laboratories' DPT triple vaccine, the DoH has set up a taskforce to carry out a thorough local investigation. Several infants in Taiwan were alleged to have died after inoculation with the vaccine, but preliminary toxicity tests from the taskforce have indicated that the product is safe, according to Connaught.

DPT is a combination of formalin-inactivated diptheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis vaccine used for primary immunization. The temporary suspension applies to one batch of the vaccine, coded 3876-11 and comprising about 500,000 doses, from which the doses given to five out of the seven reported infant fatalities were obtained, according to local reports (Marketletter March 23).

According to the Free China Journal, the news has caused widespread concern amongst parents in Taiwan, and some have refused vaccination for their children. However, health officials have warned against such over-reaction, as any lowering of the vaccination rate could carry the risk of serious epidemic disease. It has been suggested that there has merely been an unfortunate coincidental, temporal link between fatalities from other causes, and the immunization program.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze