Sustiva/Viracept combo more effective treatment for AIDS relapse

DuPont's Sustiva (efavirenz) and Pfizer's Viracept (nelfinavir),produced by its Agouron Pharmaceuticals subsidiary, are a more effective treatment for AIDS, once the virus has become resistant to other types of therapy, when used in combination than either drug used as a monotherapy over a 48-week period, according to recent research led by Mary Albrecht of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, USA.
Results of the study, published in the August 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, show that treatment with Sustiva, Viracept and at least one nucleoside analog (zidovudine, didanosine, zalcitabine, stavudine or lamivudine) kept the AIDS virus at bay in 67% of patients, compared to 44% treated with Sustiva plus nucleosides, and 22% of those who received Viracept plus nucleosides.
