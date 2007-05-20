Sweden adds Gardasil to reimbursement list

European vaccines specialist Sanofi Pasteur MSD says that the Swedish Pharmaceutical Benefits Board has included Gardasil (human papilloma virus vaccine) to its national benefits scheme, marking the first time it has granted such a product reimbursement status. The decision applies to girls between the ages of 13 and 17.
The firm added that the ruling comes just eight months after the product was approved in the European Union, and follows the favorable performance of the vaccine in the ongoing, pan-European FUTURE I and II trials (Marketletter March 5).
Belgium also recommends Gardasil
