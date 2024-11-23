Sweden's Reference Price System In 1993

Sweden's multinational drug industry association, RUFI, has analyzed the effects of the reference price system on the Swedish drug market in 1993.
The system was launched in January 1993, and in the first two quarters 41 substances were covered by the system. In the third quarter, two substances were withdrawn and nine added, and in the final quarter three were added and one withdrawn, giving a total of 50 substances covered by the system.
Sweden's drugs market grew 12.6% at pharmacy purchase prices in 1993, but sales of products covered by reference prices fell 18.6%, while non-reference priced products rose 18.3%. Almost 75% of the total fall in sales was due to 10 reference-priced products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze