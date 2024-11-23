Sweden's Reference Price System In 1993

Sweden's multinational drug industry association, RUFI, has analyzed the effects of the reference price system on the Swedish drug market in 1993.

The system was launched in January 1993, and in the first two quarters 41 substances were covered by the system. In the third quarter, two substances were withdrawn and nine added, and in the final quarter three were added and one withdrawn, giving a total of 50 substances covered by the system.

Sweden's drugs market grew 12.6% at pharmacy purchase prices in 1993, but sales of products covered by reference prices fell 18.6%, while non-reference priced products rose 18.3%. Almost 75% of the total fall in sales was due to 10 reference-priced products.