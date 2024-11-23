Swedes May Set Up Indian R&D Facility

Swedish drugmaker Ethical Pharmaceuticals, which markets a range ofproducts including transdermal patches and controlled-release tablets, is considering setting up an R&D facility in India.
Perake Oldentoft, the company's Asia-Pacific director, said EP had also been investigating the possibility of an agreement with Indian group Kemwell with regards to joint development of products, and noted that the two companies have already entered into a technical collaboration for once- and twice-per-day diltiazem tablets for the treatment of angina and hypertension. The commercial production of the drugs is expected to commence in December.
Suresh Khanna, Kemwell's executive director, said the diltiazem drugs would be marketed domestically as Masdil BD and Masdil OD through Lupin Laboratories, and went on to confirm that Kemwell will be the sole licensee for the products in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze