Swedes May Set Up Indian R&D Facility

10 November 1997

Swedish drugmaker Ethical Pharmaceuticals, which markets a range ofproducts including transdermal patches and controlled-release tablets, is considering setting up an R&D facility in India.

Perake Oldentoft, the company's Asia-Pacific director, said EP had also been investigating the possibility of an agreement with Indian group Kemwell with regards to joint development of products, and noted that the two companies have already entered into a technical collaboration for once- and twice-per-day diltiazem tablets for the treatment of angina and hypertension. The commercial production of the drugs is expected to commence in December.

Suresh Khanna, Kemwell's executive director, said the diltiazem drugs would be marketed domestically as Masdil BD and Masdil OD through Lupin Laboratories, and went on to confirm that Kemwell will be the sole licensee for the products in India.

