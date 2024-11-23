Swedish Drug Financing Reform Proposals

In order to curb the spiralling costs of reimbursable drugs without reducing quality of care, the Swedish government has said that, from January 1, 1998, outpatient-use drugs will be financed by the county councils. It says local selection of therapies will simplify the system, improve patient care and maintain better controls on drug spending. Each council will set up prescribing committees, consisting of physicians and pharmacists.

The Swedish drug industry association, RUFI, says January 1998 has been set for launching the new system because of the councils' need to develop "practical solutions," and also because they have yet to agree with the government on compensation to be paid to them for their new role.

The government also plans to reform the reimbursement system on January 1, 1997, after which no-one would pay more than 1,300 kroner ($195.26) for drugs or over 900 kroner ($135.18) for other health services during a 12-month period. For products and care costing up to 400 kroner patients would pay the full cost, paying 50% of costs in the range 401-1,200 kroner, 25% of 1,201-2,800 kroner and 10% of 2,801-3,800 kroner. All costs over 3,800 kroner would be paid by the counties. The cut-off for patient payment now is 2,200 kroner for both care and prescribed drugs, with the first item on a prescription costing 170 kroner and subsequent items costing 70 kroner each; the rest is reimbursed by the government.