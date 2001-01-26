Swedish govt views research proposal

In giving its views on research policy, the Swedish government has notedthe regulatory structures proposed by the National Board of Health and Welfare to require research ethics committees to examine the establishment of a biobank for research purposes. However, the government concludes that, while there are grounds for this, there is currently insufficient data and further investigation is therefore required.

It also said that research investments made in the pharmaceutical industry are primarily concentrated on broad target groups. Therefore, it stresses, an important objective for the public sector must be to support research into drugs for narrow groups of the population.