Swedish govt views research proposal

In giving its views on research policy, the Swedish government has notedthe regulatory structures proposed by the National Board of Health and Welfare to require research ethics committees to examine the establishment of a biobank for research purposes. However, the government concludes that, while there are grounds for this, there is currently insufficient data and further investigation is therefore required.
It also said that research investments made in the pharmaceutical industry are primarily concentrated on broad target groups. Therefore, it stresses, an important objective for the public sector must be to support research into drugs for narrow groups of the population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze