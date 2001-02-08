Swedish OTC held back by state monopoly

Sweden's already-liberal environment for switching of prescription-onlymedicines to non-prescription status is expected to experience an increased pace of activity, as political pressure for cost-saving measures increases, according to a survey of the Swedish over-the-counter market published in the February issue of OTC News and Market Report.
The Swedish OTC-registered market grew 5% in the year to November 2000, to reach a value of 2.9 billion kroner ($304.8 million), a similar rate of growth to that of the prescription drug market, and represented almost 9% of the total national pharmaceuticals market, says the report.
OTC market expansion is forecast to continue at around 4% annually, although many in the industry believe that full growth potential is being held back by the fact that all approved pharmaceutical products in the country have to be distributed by Apoteket AB, the state-run national corporation of Swedish pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze