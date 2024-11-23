Swiss Firm Sygena Bought By Genzyme

US biotechnology company Genzyme has bought the privately-owned Swiss company Sygena Ltd for 19 million Swiss francs ($14.7 million). Located at Liestal, near Basel, Sygena is the first Swiss firm to be acquired by an American biotechnology company, according to Genzyme, which says this will provide it with manufacturing facilities in continental Europe.

Joining Genzyme's pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals division, Sygena will provide the US firm with substantial technology and increased capacity to produce drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients, including synthetic peptides and phospholipids which play an important role in the development of gene therapy and a number of new drug delivery formulations. Genzyme says it will also significantly expand its number and scope of manufacturing partnerships with drug and biotechnology companies. Sygena has 45 employees and produced revenues of 7.2 million francs in 1993.