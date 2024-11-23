Swiss Moves On Gentech Regulation

The Swiss federal upper house has launched a legal package to regulatethe approval of genetic engineering projects. The package has been drawn up in response to a demand by the Bern Parliament to legislate on non-human genetic technology in order to close legal loopholes.
Council President Jean-Pascal Delamuraz said the aim is to create a transparent legal framework to enable the Swiss to profit from genetic engineering and biotechnology, while excluding the irresponsible use of these technologies. Detailed regulation will follow later.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze