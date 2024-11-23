Swiss Moves On Gentech Regulation

The Swiss federal upper house has launched a legal package to regulatethe approval of genetic engineering projects. The package has been drawn up in response to a demand by the Bern Parliament to legislate on non-human genetic technology in order to close legal loopholes.

Council President Jean-Pascal Delamuraz said the aim is to create a transparent legal framework to enable the Swiss to profit from genetic engineering and biotechnology, while excluding the irresponsible use of these technologies. Detailed regulation will follow later.