Sym001 enters Ph I ITP and HDN trial

Danish biopharmaceutical firm Symphogen and Sweden's Biovitrum have initiated a Phase I clinical trial of their developmental antibody drug candidate Sym001 (anti-RhD) in healthy volunteers. The product, which comprises 25 different anti-Rhesus D antibodies, is being developed as a treatment for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and as a preventative therapy for hemolytic disease of the newborn.
The firms explained that the study, which will seek to enroll 39 RhD positive and 18 RhD negative subjects, is a dose-escalation assessment of the product's safety and tolerability, when delivered as a single intravenous infusion. The program, which is being conducted at a clinic in the USA, will also establish the agent's pharmacodynamic profile, as well as any immune system response that it elicits.
Kirsten Drejer, Symphogen's chief executive, said that the progress of Sym001, which is the first recombinant polyclonal antibody product to enter clinical trials, is a clear validation of the firm's development platform. Biovitrum's chief executive, Matt Petterson, echoed this opinion, adding that the trial marks the sixth project that the company has in clinical trials. Final results are scheduled for the end of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze