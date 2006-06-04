Synairgen's IFNB as potential COPD drug

The UK's Synairgen, a drug discovery firm specializing in the field of respiratory conditions, says that new data suggest that its inhaled formulation of interferon beta (IFNB). could be suitable for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The announcement is based on the findings of preclinical work with in vitro models of cultured cells taken from smokers, who are particularly susceptible to infection by the common cold virus. The firm reports that the addition of IFNB makes the cultured cells less prone to infection, thereby potentially reducing the likelihood of hospitalization due to rhinovirus infection associated with COPD.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
