Synaptic gains US patent on NPFF receptors

Synaptic Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a US patent, 6,262,246,entitled NDA encoding mammalian neuropeptides FF (NPFF) receptors and uses thereof.
The company notes that, although previous studies had linked the natural ligand for the NPFF receptor to pain processing, blood-pressure regulation, insulin release and appetite, as well as anxiety, psychosis and cognition, the receptor itself had remained elusive until discovered by Synaptic scientists.
The receptor for NPFF was discovered using Synaptic's SNAP Discovery platform. Following this, its natural ligand was identified using the firm's universal function assay, trade name SNAP. In the past two years, the firm says, its researchers have uncovered the natural ligands for 18 G protein-coupled receptors.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
