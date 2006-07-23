Synarc to work with Denmark's CCBR

California, USA-based Synarc, a provider of imaging and molecular marker services for clinical trials, and molecular marker services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and Denmark's Center for Clinical and Basic Research A/S, a corporation with expertise in implementing clinical research studies, have reached agreement to combine their companies and operations. The combination will position Synarc as the parent company while CCBR will become a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"Combining with CCBR signals our intention to grow Synarc beyond our present focus as a medical imaging and molecular markers services company to a more complete and diversified clinical trial services organization," said Gary Velasquez, Synarc's chief executive. "This combination leverages the strengths of the two companies and enables both to expand worldwide into new service and therapeutic areas that are important to our customers," he added.

Synarc's advanced capabilities enable pharmaceutical industry clients to accelerate clinical trials and decrease the time, uncertainty and cost of drug development, the company claims.