Saturday 23 November 2024

Synergen Cuts Workforce by 60%

7 August 1994

Following the news that Synergen's potential treatment for severe sepsis Antril (anakinra) had shown lack of efficacy in Phase III clinical trials (Marketletter July 25), the company has announced that it is laying off 60% of its staff, around 375 positions, and will eliminate some operations and development activities. It has also closed the manufacturing plant in Boulder, Colorado, USA. These changes came into effect from August 1.

Of the 375 jobs to go, 340 are at Boulder and the remaining 35 are located in Europe and Japan. The Japanese office is closing, but a clinical group will be maintained in Europe to oversee the conduct of a Phase II trials of its interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for rheumatoid arthritis, said Synergen.

Synergen will keep on around 250 staff and retain its capabilities in discovery research, clinical development through the Phase II stage, and process development and manufacturing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze