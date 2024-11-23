Synergen Cuts Workforce by 60%

Following the news that Synergen's potential treatment for severe sepsis Antril (anakinra) had shown lack of efficacy in Phase III clinical trials (Marketletter July 25), the company has announced that it is laying off 60% of its staff, around 375 positions, and will eliminate some operations and development activities. It has also closed the manufacturing plant in Boulder, Colorado, USA. These changes came into effect from August 1.

Of the 375 jobs to go, 340 are at Boulder and the remaining 35 are located in Europe and Japan. The Japanese office is closing, but a clinical group will be maintained in Europe to oversee the conduct of a Phase II trials of its interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for rheumatoid arthritis, said Synergen.

Synergen will keep on around 250 staff and retain its capabilities in discovery research, clinical development through the Phase II stage, and process development and manufacturing.