Friday 22 November 2024

Synexus enters emerging market with $1.5M CRC buy

30 October 2006

UK-based clincial trials management company Synexus Clinical Research has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of South Africa's Clinical Research Centers SA for an initial consideration of L810,000 ($1.5 million) plus a maximum deferred consideration of L980,000. The deal is conditional upon approval from the South African Reserve Bank.

This takeover, which is the third since the firm's listing in November 2005, follows its stated strategy to build a multi-country operation. CRC is a site management organization providing clinical trial services, particularly the recruitment and subsequent management of patients into later-stage clinical trials.

According to Synexus, the benefits of the deal are sizeable as the move represents a further opportunity for the company to exploit the growing clinical trials and patient recruitment markets in emerging economies, by taking over a well-established business operating in the same area as its existing activities, and thus complementing its organic growth.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze