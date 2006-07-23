Synexus expands clinical trial capability to Hungary

UK-based Synexus Clinical Research, a specialist late-stage clinical trials firm, says that it has added a Hungarian facility to its portfolio of 15 research sites in the UK, eastern Europe and India. The company noted that its network of research centers enables it to recruit study participants from a large, and increasingly treatment naive, patient population.
The new Hungarian hub, which was previously known as Diagnostics Units Hungary, is based in the capital, Budapest, and has been established for several years. Synexus said that it will operate the facility in accordance with all of the firm's standard procedures, which have received European and US regulatory approval.
