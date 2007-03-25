Synovics files ANDA for 10mg Atarax with FDA

USA-based specialty drugmaker Synovics Pharmaceuticals says that its whollyowned subsidiary, ANDAPharm, has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for a 10mg dose of its antihistamine Atarax (hydroxyzine HCl).

John Copanos, ANDAPharm chief executive, said that the filing, which is the firm's first for a prescription drug, marked an important step towards improving its product portfolio. He went on to say: "we are in the process of completing and filing follow-on ANDA for 25mg and 50mg doses of this product."