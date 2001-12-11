SYNSORB drops diarrhea drug from development

SYNSORB Biotech of the USA has decided to terminate all further clinicaldevelopment of SYNSORB-Cd, including its current Phase III clinical trials of the drug in the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, after problems with enrollment and drop-outs that look certain to have compromised the clinical development program. The move also affects Paladin Labs, which acquired exclusive Canadian rights to SYNSORB-Cd in 1999.

SYNSORB has taken a number of steps to solve the problems with the trial over the last 12 months, but says it has now conceded defeat. The move also means that around half the workforce at the firm will be cut, as SYNSORB focuses on what it described as "a number of strategic alternatives."

A year ago, SYNSORB dropped its other drug candidate, SYNSORB-Pk, from development as a treatment for hemolytic uremic syndrome after regulators determined that an additional clinical trial would be required to support a marketing application (Marketletter January 1 & 8).