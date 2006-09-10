Syntaxin and Allergan sign second R&D deal

Salisbury, UK-based drug development firm Syntaxin has entered into a second exclusive research and license arrangement with US group Allergan to design and develop novel clostridial endopeptidase-based compounds. This new agreement builds on Syntaxin and Allergan's successful collaboration in the field of pain, by expanding the joint programs to include other types of nerve cell.

Under the terms of the deal, both companies will jointly fund research efforts utilizing Syntaxin's proprietary technology to engineer endopeptidase-based proteins that are specific for target cells and thus have potential use as therapeutics within the agreed field. The terms of the deal include upfront and milestone payments to Syntaxin, along with royalties paid to the latter upon commercialization by Allergan of any compounds developed out of the collaboration. Further financial details were not disclosed.

Independently, Syntaxin will continue to invest in the R&D of novel pharmaceuticals based on pharmacologically-active bacterial proteins for use in other therapeutic areas such as respiratory and metabolic diseases. The firm specializes in designing and developing bacterial-based therapeutic proteins for neurological, respiratory and metabolic diseases.