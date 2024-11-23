Synthelabo And Genset To Work On Prostate Disease

- Synthelabo and genomics company Genset have agreed to work together on the discovery and sequencing of genes involved in or associated with prostate cancer. Synthelabo will have rights to develop and sell small molecules, therapeutic proteins and therapeutic antibodies for prostate cancer and other prostate diseases. Genset has rights to antisense oligo-nucleotides, gene and cell therapies, diagnostics and applications other than prostate disease. Synthelabo will fund the program by up to 355 million French francs ($69 million), as well as making a 50 million franc equity investment in Genset.
