Synthelabo Inaugurates Japanese Affiliates

French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo has inaugurated the new sites of two of its Japanese affiliates, Synthelabo Yakukim and Ela Medical. The latter is Synthelabo's pacemaker company.

Synthelabo decided to regroup its activities following the mergers of Delalande and Delagrange, the two French companies it acquired in 1991. In Japan this involves consolidation of Synthelabo Pharmaceuticals KK, Ela and the joint venture company, Fujisawa Synthelabo. Synthelabo currently markets five products in Japan and is developing four new compounds in collaboration with various Japanese firms. The company says that it is market leader in Japan in the field of neuroleptic drugs, with around 21.4% of the market.

Turnover in Japan is over 1 billion French francs ($195.5 million). Synthelabo expects sales in Japan to rise above $200 million, and exceed $300 million, if sales from joint-venture partners and licensees are included, commented Herve Guerin, chief executive of the group, at the inauguration ceremony in Tokyo. He added that in Europe, Synthelabo has sales of products generated in Japan amounting to around $200 million.