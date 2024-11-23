Synthelabo Makes Improvements In 1994

French pharmaceuticals company Synthelabo has announced an improvement in adjusted net profits for 1994 of 20.3% to 696.4 million French francs ($144.5 million); this does not include post-tax capital gains and losses. Net profits attributable to the group in 1994 were 680.4 million francs, up 21.2%. Earnings per share were 14.09 francs, based on adjusted net profits, an increase over 1993 EPS of 21.2%. Sales for the year were ahead 12.7% to 8.1 billion francs.
It was noted by the company that sales growth in the first quarter of 1995 is anticipated to be over 18%, or more than 15% on a comparable basis. The expected increase is attributed to "fine performances abroad and an upturn in French sales, which fell substantially during the same period last year."
The group anticipates continued growth in strategic products sales, particularly for the hypnotic Stilnox (zolpidem) and Xatral (alfuzosin), which it says exceeds expectations, and confirms that the group should achieve its 1996 sales objective of around 10 billion francs, and a net margin of 9%, without a major acquisition.
