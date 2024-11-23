Synthelabo's Befloxatone Potential

Researchers from Synthelabo revealed data at the WCBP from preclinicalstudies of the company's reversible and selective monoamine oxidase-A inhibitor, befloxatone, for the treatment of depression.

Following oral administration, befloxatone decreased MAO-A activity in the brain, liver, heart and duodenum of rats, with a maximal effect occurring after 30 minutes. Furthermore, levels of norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin were increased in the brain, which indicates antidepressant potential, according to the company.

The incidence of side effects, including hepatotoxicity and orthostatic hypotension, have restricted the use of the first generation of irreversible MAO inhibitors. In contrast, befloxatone demonstrated a wide safety margin in these studies, say the researchers.