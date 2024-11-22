Synthelabo Signs Deal With Texas Biotech

Synthelabo has signed a collaborative agreement with Texas Biotechnology Corp to codevelop and market compounds to prevent reocclusion of blood vessels using antisense oligonucleotides and antagonists of fibroblast growth factors to inhibit proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells.
Under the agreement, Synthelabo will receive an exclusive license to manufacture, use, and sell any products generated through the collaboration in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the former Soviet Union. TBC retains marketing rights for these products in North America and Asia.
As part of the collaboration, Synthelabo invested $5 million in TBC stock and will pay an up-front licensing fee of $3 million. In addition, Synthelabo expects to pay TBC $3 million annually in research funding for three years, and has committed to further payments of up to L3 million per year for an additional six years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze