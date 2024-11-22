Synthesia In Profit

Synthesia Semtin, a producer of pharmaceuticals, organic chemicals, pigments and dyes in the Czech capital Prague, is expected to achieve pretax profits of 630 million koruna ($22.3 million) for 1994, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.
These results will be close to company forecasts. Sales in the first nine months of 1994 totalled 4 billion koruna, or 82% of the target for the year, representing growth of 15% compared with 1993. Exports increased by 25% in the first nine months of last year, accounting for 52% of total sales. Synthesia has recently started to sell its products on the US market, in addition to its European business. The company currently employs a workforce of 7,100 and is looking to take on 300 more workers.
