SyStemix Starts Stem Cell Transplant Study

SyStemix has started Phase I/II clinical trials of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to support patients undergoing high-dose chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and advanced breast cancer. The first two trials will take place at sites in the USA, while other US and European sites will join the program through first-half 1997.
All patients will receive SyStemix' highly-purified hematopoietic stem cell transplant product, over 90% of which is self-renewing, autologous stem cells, isolated using the company's proprietary high-speed cell sorter.
