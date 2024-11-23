SyStemix Starts Stem Cell Transplant Study

SyStemix has started Phase I/II clinical trials of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to support patients undergoing high-dose chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and advanced breast cancer. The first two trials will take place at sites in the USA, while other US and European sites will join the program through first-half 1997.

All patients will receive SyStemix' highly-purified hematopoietic stem cell transplant product, over 90% of which is self-renewing, autologous stem cells, isolated using the company's proprietary high-speed cell sorter.