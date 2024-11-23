T Cell Begins Ph I sCR1 Trial In ARDS

T Cell Sciences has initiated a Phase I trial to evaluate the use of sCR1 (soluble complement receptor 1) in acute lung injury, which in its most severe form is classified as adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
ARDS is characterized by an increase in lung permeability, pulmonary edema, an oxygenation deficit, diffuse pulmonary infiltrates on chest X-rays and relatively normal cardiac function. The syndrome results from multiple causes such as sepsis, pneumonia, multiple trauma, aspiration, burns, shock and hypertension.
In animal models, sCR1 reduces several events critical to the inflammatory response, including vessel permeability, the attraction and activation of neutrophils and the formation of the complement membrane.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze