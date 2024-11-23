T Cell Begins Ph I sCR1 Trial In ARDS

T Cell Sciences has initiated a Phase I trial to evaluate the use of sCR1 (soluble complement receptor 1) in acute lung injury, which in its most severe form is classified as adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

ARDS is characterized by an increase in lung permeability, pulmonary edema, an oxygenation deficit, diffuse pulmonary infiltrates on chest X-rays and relatively normal cardiac function. The syndrome results from multiple causes such as sepsis, pneumonia, multiple trauma, aspiration, burns, shock and hypertension.

In animal models, sCR1 reduces several events critical to the inflammatory response, including vessel permeability, the attraction and activation of neutrophils and the formation of the complement membrane.