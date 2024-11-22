T Cell Sciences second quarter results

- T Cell Sciences posted results for the second quarter of fiscal 1995, ended June 30, that reveal a net loss of $2.58 million ($0.15 per share), compared to $2.28 million ($0.13 per share) for the same quarter last year. Total revenues for the period decreased from $2.24 million in 1994 to $1.18 million. However, expenses dropped to $3.91 million, compared to $4.80 million in the like, year-earlier period. The company said that the result was largely due to an anticipated drop in product development revenue coming from Astra AB in respect to the T cell antigen receptor therapeutic program, and increased competition across all product lines, specifically in the international market. For the first six months, the net loss rose 18.4% to $5.00 million.