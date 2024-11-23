TACTIC Study Supports MDI Switching In Asthma

There are cost and efficacy advantages in switching asthmatic patients from chlorofluorocarbon-propelled pressurized metered dose inhalers to non-CFC, dry powder inhalers, specifically Astra's Turbuhaler, according to the results of an open-label study published in the journal Chest (July 1).
The TACTIC (Turbuhaler as an Alternative to CFC Inhalers - a Trial in Clinical practice) study showed that doctors can switch their patients from CFC-containing pMDIs to the Turbuhaler with no loss, and even some improvement, in asthma control. 1,004 patients considered adequately controlled with a corticosteroid and/or short-acting beta agonist using CFC-based inhalers, were randomized either to continue on their current regime or switch to terbutaline and/or budesonide delivered via Turbuhaler.
The results showed that the average number of weeks when the mean peak expiratory flow (PEF) was less than 90% of baseline was 4.5 weeks in the Turbuhaler as opposed to 6.0 weeks in the pMDI group. There was also a statistically significant difference, in favor of the Turbuhaler, in the number of two-day periods when PEF was less than 80% of baseline (1.7 days versus 2.2 days).
