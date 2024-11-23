Saturday 23 November 2024

TACTIC Study Supports MDI Switching In Asthma

11 November 1996

There are cost and efficacy advantages in switching asthmatic patients from chlorofluorocarbon-propelled pressurized metered dose inhalers to non-CFC, dry powder inhalers, specifically Astra's Turbuhaler, according to the results of an open-label study published in the journal Chest (July 1).

The TACTIC (Turbuhaler as an Alternative to CFC Inhalers - a Trial in Clinical practice) study showed that doctors can switch their patients from CFC-containing pMDIs to the Turbuhaler with no loss, and even some improvement, in asthma control. 1,004 patients considered adequately controlled with a corticosteroid and/or short-acting beta agonist using CFC-based inhalers, were randomized either to continue on their current regime or switch to terbutaline and/or budesonide delivered via Turbuhaler.

The results showed that the average number of weeks when the mean peak expiratory flow (PEF) was less than 90% of baseline was 4.5 weeks in the Turbuhaler as opposed to 6.0 weeks in the pMDI group. There was also a statistically significant difference, in favor of the Turbuhaler, in the number of two-day periods when PEF was less than 80% of baseline (1.7 days versus 2.2 days).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze