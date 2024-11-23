Saturday 23 November 2024

Tactical Diversity In The Evolving US Health Market

16 June 1996

Just before Management Center Europe's annual international pharmaceutical conference took place in Paris earlier this month, US House Speaker Newt Gingrich had assured The Wilkerson Group chairman John Wilkerson that US health care reform legislation will be passed this year. However, as to what this might mean in terms of deregulation and "wonderful things for the industry," Dr Wilkerson told the meeting: "I will have to see it to believe it."

The turbulence in the industry is generating forces for both consolidation and fragmentation, said Dr Wilkerson. There is still mass confusion; management and boards have not come to grips with the fact that the industry is shifting from the product era of the past to the present horizontal consolidation and into the future of integrated care. Companies should not be dismayed at the dynamic tension which now exists between the industry's historical and emerging business models; this is the way of the future and will continue for the next six to 10 years, he forecast. Bonded instability leads to creativity and changeability, he said, and while few companies have a sufficiently rich pipeline to rely on this for growth, the rest must experiment with new models, and there is enormous value to be created.

The Era Of The Incredibly Well-Informed Consumer We are moving into the era of the incredibly well-informed consumer, Dr Wilkerson told the meeting; consumers now arrive at the doctor's office armed with computer printouts on every kind of treatment from snakeoil to the latest therapeutic advances. The Internet offers huge opportunities to influence the consumer, plus a whole series of other programs now being funded by the venture capital community; he advised companies to take a page on the Internet and "set the channel." Among other initiatives, he noted that one US company, RxRemedy, distributes disease-specific magazines free of charge, the only requirement of the recipients being that they fill out a number of questionnaires relating to the health of themselves and their families. Thus the company is building up a phenomenal database of lifestyle information, of invaluable use in repositioning ethical products.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze