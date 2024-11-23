TAIWAN BUYING MOST CHINESE HERB DRUGS

The largest importer of herbal medicines from mainland China is now Taiwan, according to Taipei press reports, with the two main importers - Yuan Feng Herbal Medicines Shop and Chin Pao An Herbal Medicine Co - importing $37 million worth of such medicines each year.

Yuan Feng, the bigger of the two, takes $1.1 million worth of herbal medicines from the mainland each month, and last year imported 400 metric tons of ligusticum alone, as well as medlar and licorice root. With a monthly import volume of over 1,000 tons, Chin Pao An imports 400-500 types of herbal medicines, and the Chinese United Daily News says that Taiwan's consumption of herbal products is even greater than the mainland's, with its particular interest in tonics.