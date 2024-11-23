Taiwan Plans For Biotech Industry

In order to increase development in its biotechnology industry, theTaiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs has said it plans to set up a NT$1.2 billion ($42 million) pharmaceutical company as early as next year.
The cabinet-level Executive Yuan Development Corp, pharmaceutical companies and investment firms will each put in NT$400 million for a 33.3% stake in the company, according to Lee Kuo-chen, a deputy director of the Ministry's Industrial Development Bureau.
The Ministry will hold a conference for about 40 local investment companies at the end of this month to discuss the plan, it was noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze