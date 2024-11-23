Taiwan Plans For Biotech Industry

In order to increase development in its biotechnology industry, theTaiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs has said it plans to set up a NT$1.2 billion ($42 million) pharmaceutical company as early as next year.

The cabinet-level Executive Yuan Development Corp, pharmaceutical companies and investment firms will each put in NT$400 million for a 33.3% stake in the company, according to Lee Kuo-chen, a deputy director of the Ministry's Industrial Development Bureau.

The Ministry will hold a conference for about 40 local investment companies at the end of this month to discuss the plan, it was noted.