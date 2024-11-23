Takeda Acquires Irish Plant From Affiliate Grelan

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Chemical Industries has acquired a plant inIreland from its affiliate Grelan Pharmaceutical for an estimated 2-3 billion yen ($16.5-$24.7 million), a Takeda spokesman has confirmed. The company plans to produce drugs to treat hypertension and other diseases, and has said it will put its production plant into operation in late 1999.
The move reflects a Japanese industry trend towards producing and marketing overseas, given the slowdown in the domestic market. The Irish plant, which Takeda will re-equip and modernize, is the Japanese company's first production base in Europe. It intends initially to make two antihypertensives and an antidiabetes drug for sales in Europe and the USA.
The Irish operation also aims to help Grelan's restructuring efforts. Takeda holds an 18% stake in Grelan, which has suffered losses for the past few years due to its Irish investment and delayed local approval to make a hyperlipidemia drug. It had sales of some 8 billion yen in the year ended September 30. Fellow Japanese drug firms Yamanouchi and Fujisawa have already set up plants in Ireland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze