Takeda posts net profit leap of 22.8%, but hit by US lawsuits over Lupron

Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Chemical Industries has posted netprofits of 146.86 billion yen ($1.19 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, an increase of 22.8% compared with the previous year. Sales were up 4.4% to 963 billion yen, helped by domestic growth for its diabetes treatment Actos (rosiglitazone), the antihypertensive Blopress (candesartan) and the lipid-lowerer Certa (cerivastatin). Actos sold well outside Japan, as did the antiulcerant Prevacid (lansoprazole).
However, the healthy results, which represented the seventh consecutive year of profit growth for the firm, were overshadowed by news of a US class-action lawsuit filed against Takeda, Abbott Laboratories and their 50:50 US joint venture TAP Pharmaceuticals over the prostate cancer drug Leupron (leuprorelin). The US Department of Justice is also investigating claims that TAP engaged in illegal inflation of the average wholesale price of Lupron to Medicare (Marketletters passim).
The lawsuit has been filed by senior citizens who claim that free samples of the drug were given to medical providers, with the instruction that they should bill Medicare for their treatments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze