Takeda's Actos yields positive CV effects in diabetics

Japanese drug major Takeda welcomed data presented at the 42nd annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes indicating that Actos (pioglitazone HCl), its oral antidiabetic, demonstrated significant cardiovascular benefits such as reducing the risk of heart attack and/or stroke and acute coronary syndrome in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of premature death in patients with diabetes. An estimated 171 million people worldwide have diabetes, and CVD is responsible for 50% to 80% of deaths in this patient population.

Results from one of the EASD studies showed that Actos significantly reduced the occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, non-fatal stroke, acute coronary syndrome and cardiovascular death in high-risk patients with type 2 diabetes. Compared to placebo, patients treated with the drug demonstrated statistically significant risk reductions of heart attacks (23%, p=0.046), combined risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke (18%, p=0.020) and combined risk of all-cause mortality, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke or acute coronary syndrome (17%, p=0.010).