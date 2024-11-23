Takeda's Idebenone Filed In Germany

Takeda has made its first application outside Japan for Arzkat (idebenone), an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, for the treatment of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Idebenone has been available in Japan as Avan since November 1986 for the improvement of cerebral metabolism and psychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer's disease. Takeda hopes to launch idebenone in Germany in 1998.
The application for idebenone seeks approval for "the improvement of symptoms in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer-type dementia." This indication is wider than in Japan, and Takeda says it also plans to redevelop the drug for the home market, in addition to seeking regulatory approvals in Europe, the USA and elsewhere. Clinical trials in these new markets are at the planning stage.
Takeda notes that idebenone has a longer duration of action than other acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, including Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine), which is currently the only available drug treatment for Alzheimer's disease, although others are advancing through trials rapidly (see also page 19).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze