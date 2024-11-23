Takeda's Recurring Profits Break Record

For the first time in the firm's history, Takeda Chemical Industries'recurring profits have broken through the 100 billion yen ($863.9 million) level to 104 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 31, an increase on the previous fiscal year of 13%. Net profits were just over 50 billion yen, up 20.9%.
The firm achieved sales of 637.2 billion yen during the year, a rise of 6%. Growth was driven by improved sales of prescription drugs including the treatment for diabetes, Basen (voglibose), and the prostate cancer agent Leuplin (leuprorelin acetate). Prescription drug sales grew 8%, and exports increased, influenced by the weakening of the yen.
On a consolidated basis, sales were 5% higher and net profit grew 19% to 71.4 billion yen. In the current year, Takeda expects a 1% increase in recurring profits to 104.5 billion yen.
